LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab has decided to telecast Pakistan-Australia T20 World Cup semifinal on Pakistan's biggest screen at 6.00pm on Thursday (Nov 11, 2021).

The giant screen will be installed at National Hockey Stadium where a large number of cricket enthusiasts are expected to enjoy the thrilling T20 World Cup semi final encounter between world's two best cricket teams. Several notable sports figures and other players will also be there to witness T20 World Cup semifinal match.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan cricket team has qualified for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup after winning their 5 pool matches quite convincingly.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on Tuesday expressed his hope that Pakistan cricket team, under the leadership of young skipper Babar Azam, will continue its sequence of victories in crucial semifinal match against strong opponents Australia. "Our best wishes are with the national cricket team".

The promotion of sports among the young generation is the mission of Sports board Punjab,he added.