SBP to organise 19 games to celebrate 75th Independence Day: DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh, while presiding over a meeting, announced organising competitions of 19 male and female games from August 4 to 30, 2021 at various venues to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of the country in a befitting manner.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Raees-ur-Rehman and representatives of all sports associations also attended the meeting, held at the National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

The representatives of sports associations including Salman Iqbal Butt, Anees-ur-Rehman, Maudood Jafri, Tayyab Sohaib, Irfan Butt, Abdul Ghaffar, MB Javed and Mohammad Faheem were also present.

The meeting was convened to chalk out a comprehensive plan to hold Independence Day sports events in an impressive manner. Representatives of sports associations also congratulated the SBP DG on the approval of Punjab's historic sports policy.

Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the Sports Board Punjab would also organise a separate grand ceremony on August 14 to mark the occasion of Independence Day. "Sports Board Punjab has always taken effective measures for the promotion of sports culture across the province. The doors of Sports Board Punjab are always open on all players, officials and sports associations to resolve any kind of issues," he added.

He said that sports endowment fund for athletes has also been included in the revolutionary Sports Policy for the welfare of national sports heroes, champions and legends.

He further said Sports Board Punjab has provided top class facilities and extended every kind of cooperation to Pakistan's Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, weightlifter Talha Talib and world record holder mountaineer Shehroze Kashif for participation in their respective international sports events.

Director General Sports Punjab said Sports Board Punjab also arranged all facilities for Talha Talib to prepare for Olympic Games. "Sports Board Punjab purchased modern training gear from Sweden for Talha so that he can attain world class training for the mega Olympic Games. Top javelin thrower of the country Arshad Nadeem was also given best facilities for his Olympic preparations".

Elaborating top class sports facilities, Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed that a world class Olympic Village is being constructed at 500 kanal land at Rakh Chhabeel Lahore where a High Performance Center for Hockey will also be built. "The construction work of Squash Complex which was abandoned for 28 years due to different reasons has also been started in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. The game of archery is also being promoted across the province," he added.