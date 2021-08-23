SBP to organise CM Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship

UrduPoint.com

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has announced that Sports Board Punjab will organize First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium from September 7-12, 2021

He said this while addressing an online meeting of all Divisional Sports Officers at National Hockey Stadium, here on Monday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and all Divisional Sports Officers also attended the important online meeting.

Addressing meeting, he said as many as 12 under-25 teams will participate in the tournament being organized as part of 2023 Oman Women Hockey World Cup preparations. "Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Islamabad, Army, HEC, Wapda and Railways will send one team each for the grand hockey tournament," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab further said that 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship will play a key role in further popularizing the game of hockey among the young girls of the province.

General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema, on this occasion congratulated Adnan Arshad Aulakh for organizing such a big hockey tournament for talented female hockey players. "Definitely, this tournament will provide a suitable platform to emerging hockey players belong to far-flung areas of the province. I'm quite confident that Pakistan will be able to formulate a strong outfit for 2023 Oman Women Hockey World Cup after this tournament".

