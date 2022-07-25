UrduPoint.com

SBP To Organise Grand Finale Of Garena Free Fire 'Soobai' Series

Muhammad Rameez Published July 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SBP to organise grand finale of Garena Free Fire 'Soobai' Series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz has announced that the Sports board Punjab (SBP) will organise grand finale of Garena Free Fire 'Soobai' Series at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on July 31.

He made this announcement at a press conference along with Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Lead of Pakistan Free Fire Esports Hamza Hashwani, PR Media Falak Gondal and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the press conference, Secretary Sports Punjab said that 12 teams from all four provinces will be participating in the grand finale of Garena Free Fire Soobai Series. "Four teams from Punjab, three teams each from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two teams from Balochistan will be in action during the memorable Esports activity. A hefty cash prize of Rs 40 lakh will be distributed among the top performers of the event," he added.

He said that it is a historic occasion that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will organize an Esports event for the first time in its history. "The usage of computers and mobile phones has penetrated into society to an unavoidable extent and now is the right time to accept this reality and promote this modern technology among people from all walks of life, especially youth positively. And the introduction of Esports is the best way to engage youth of the country in healthy competition on their computers and mobile phones," he explained.

Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz said that Esports is very popular throughout the world and fortunately there is plenty of Esports talent in our country. "The game of Esports has been recognised for inclusion in the 2024 Olympic Games. Young people are taking keen interest in Esports.Answering a question he said that it is a modern technology that cannot be ignored. "Now this game will be promoted systematically under the aegis of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab. We are also planning to include this game in our talent hunt programme. Esports has a billion Dollar global market and our youth must take full benefit from it," he stressed.

In his address Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will take all possible measures for the promotion of Esports.

To a question regarding Punjab Games,he said the eventwill be organised as per plan. "There are some concerns due to weather and that's why some indoor events of Punjab Games will be held in mid-August while the outdoor events of Punjab Games have been shifted to Sept this year," he informed.

Lead of Pakistan Free Fire Esports Hamza Hashwani on this occasion said that Pakistan players have won a prize of Rs one crore from the Singapore Esports event. "Esports is a new technology and we are preparing our athletes for Olympic participation. Esports players will be groomed for provincial, national and then international events," he added.

