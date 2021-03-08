SBP to organise Inter-Division Women Hockey Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that the SBP was going to organise Inter-Division Women Hockey Championship in the coming days.

He said this talking to General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema on the eve of International Women's Day at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

The promotion of sports culture among women was discussed in detail during the meeting. Director Admin , SBP , Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said women have rendered great services for the country in the field of sports. "Pakistan has produced several world class women athletes and officials during its sports history.

Our women hockey players are also presenting excellent performance under the leadership of General Manager PHF Women Wing Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema", he added.

General Manager PHF Women Wing said Sports Board Punjab under the leadership of its Director General Sports Punjab is fully encouraging women players for which we are thankful to him.

"We are quite hopeful to find several talented young girls from the upcoming SBP Inter-Division Women Hockey Championship," she added.

In her message on International Women's Day, General Manager PHF Women Wing Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema said women sports players are no less than men if it comes to talent and sports potential. She urged the women community to work hard and serve the beloved country in every field with devotion and respect.