SBP to organise Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship with collaboration of PHF

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Tuesday that the SBP is going to organise Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in near future.

He said the holding of championship after the successful holding of the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 would prove to be very beneficial for the promotion of hockey which happens to be Pakistan's national game.

"All leading senior and junior players of Lahore and Karachi will participate in the championship," he informed.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that Sports Board Punjab will continue its endeavours for the revival and promotion of hockey in the province. "Recently, Sports Board Punjab organized Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament and Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournaments at National Hockey Stadium to provide a befitting platform to young players to demonstrate their potential".