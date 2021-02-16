UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP To Organise Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship With Collaboration Of PHF

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

SBP to organise Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship with collaboration of PHF

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Tuesday that the SBP is going to organise Lahore-Karachi Hockey Championship with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in near future.

He said the holding of championship after the successful holding of the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 would prove to be very beneficial for the promotion of hockey which happens to be Pakistan's national game.

"All leading senior and junior players of Lahore and Karachi will participate in the championship," he informed.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that Sports Board Punjab will continue its endeavours for the revival and promotion of hockey in the province. "Recently, Sports Board Punjab organized Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament and Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournaments at National Hockey Stadium to provide a befitting platform to young players to demonstrate their potential".

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Lahore Sports Punjab Young Women All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

44 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

59 minutes ago

UAE, Mali discuss cooperation relations

1 hour ago

UAE, African Union Commission discuss boosting coo ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

1 hour ago

Chadian President, UAE State Minister discuss coop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.