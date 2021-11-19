SBP to organise Mir Chakar Khan Rind Games in south Punjab

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Javed Chohan Friday said Mir Chakar Khan Rind Games would be organised in two cities of south Punjab - Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa - from Dec 10 to 24

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General Javed Chohan Friday said Mir Chakar Khan Rind Games would be organised in two cities of south Punjab - Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa - from Dec 10 to 24.

He said this while chairing a meeting at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation Arshad Sattar, Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association MB Javed and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said top players from all over the country will participate in the grand event of Mir Chakar Khan Rind Games. "It will be a suitable platform for talented players to express their sports skills.

Likewise, it will also help in polishing sports talent of South Punjab's male and female players".

Hr said that South Punjab was literally ignored in the past when it comes to promotion of sports. "Besides other top sports, traditional competitions like tug-of-war and stone lifting will also be organized in the Games".

Revealing the schedule of the Games, Javed Chohan said the grand Dangal event will be held on Dec 10 in Taunsa, hockey championship on Dec 14 in DG Khan, shooting ball from Dec 10-14 in Taunsa and Mir Chakar Khan Rind Volleyball Championship will be organized in DG Khan from Dec 22 to 24. "All leading sports stars of the country will feature in Dangal, hockey and volleyball events during the Games".