SBP To Organise Punjab Premier Table Tennis League

Muhammad Rameez Published July 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The sports board Punjab (SBP) will organise the Punjab Premier Table Tennis League here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Gymnasium Hall, on July 28 and 29.

SBP Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi will inaugurate the event, while Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz will distribute prizes at the concluding ceremony.

Meanwhile, the SBP DG said on Wednesday said that the event was being organised in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

"Top 12 players of Pakistan will participate in Punjab Premier Table Tennis League. These leading players will be divided into two groups".

He said that the qualifying rounds of the league were held at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Gymnasium Hall under the supervision of international coach Yasir Bhatti. "We are quite upbeat that Punjab Premier Table Tennis League will play a key role in the promotion of table tennis across the province".

