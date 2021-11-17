UrduPoint.com

SBP To Organise Quaid-e-Azam Games And Football League

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:43 PM

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said on Wednesday that Sports Board Punjab will organize 2nd edition of Quaid-e-Azam Games and Football League in December

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said on Wednesday that Sports board Punjab will organize 2nd edition of Quaid-e-Azam Games and Football League in December.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said Sports Board Punjab is also planning to hold several major sports events in December 2021 and in this regard all the divisional and district sports officers of the province have been directed to speed up their preparations.

He said the upcoming 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Games will be a suitable platform for budding players of the province to demonstrate their sports abilities in a competitive environment. "The promotion of sports culture among the young generation is our mission and that's why we are providing sufficient opportunities to talented male and female athletes of the province to express their potential," he added.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, also presided over an important online meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday to review preparations and discuss different suggestions for the smooth holding of 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Games and Football League.

Different aspects of Punjab Games were also discussed during the meeting.

Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha Tariq Nazeer were also present in the meeting while all divisional and district sports officers of the province attended the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti said Sports Board Punjab will organize competitions of various sports disciplines under the banner of Quaid-e-Azam Games. All the sports officers of the province should play their due role for tracing talented male and female players of different games, he added.

