SBP to organise sports webinar/online courses for provincial coaches

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Sports board Punjab, on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, will hold 2nd phase of sports webinar/online courses in continuation of online training courses to improve the skills and awareness of SBP coaches and sports officers tomorrow, Friday on here at National Hockey Stadium.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will also participate in this useful activity Tehsil Sports Officers, coaches, national and international players of the province will also take part.

Assistant Professor Orthopedic Dr Amir Sohail and other experts will deliver lectures during the online course/sports webinar.

It may be noted here that Sports Board Punjab also organized online courses/webinar on the topic of Injuries, Doping and Management last. Several sports webinars/online courses were conducted last year for the online training of Punjab's sports officers, coaches and players during the coronavirus pandemic.