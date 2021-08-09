UrduPoint.com

SBP To Organize Debate And Painting Competitions On Independence Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

SBP to organize debate and painting competitions on Independence Day

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Monday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements made for the painting and debate competitions, being organised in connection with the Independence Day celebrations under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

The debate and painting competitions will be organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on August 11 and 12, 2021, respectively.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest at the competitions. Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will be the guest of honour.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Sports Punjab Maria Tariq, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Administrator Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that over 200 male and female participants have so far registered themselves for the painting competition, being conducted under the topic of 'Punjab's Traditional Games and Players'.

"The registration process is still in progress and anybody can register himself/ herself for the contest online at www.yas.punjab.gov.pk or at the office of Deputy Secretary Admin Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab," he added.

Announcing prize money, Director General Sports Punjab said that the first prize of painting competitions will be Rs 25,000, the second position holder will pocket Rs 20,000 while the third position holder will be awarded Rs 15,000. "Expert painters and debaters will be there to perform judges' duties during the painting and debate competitions," he said.

