SBP To Organize First Quaid Weightlifting And Powerlifting Games From March 1

Muhammad Rameez 10 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

SBP to organize First Quaid Weightlifting and Powerlifting Games from March 1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Friday announced that Sports board Punjab (SBP) will organize First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Powerlifting Games here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall from March 1 to 3 He said 300 players and officials from all nine divisions of the province will participate in the 3-day championship. "Sports Board Punjab recently organized the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Open Sports Championship in which the competitions of five games - athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis were held. And after a short while we also organised the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship quite successfully", he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said: "We got plenty of talented players from these events.

As many as 43 best players have been shortlisted from First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship on the basis of their performance in the event. These 43 young players will be further trained in a month-long training camp under the supervision of expert coaches and fitness trainers".

He said the participating players of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Powerlifting Games will be selected from grassroots level. "All the participating players will be chosen purely on merit because there is no room for anti-merit tactics in our set up. We are quite upbeat to find several talented players of table tennis, weightlifting and powerlifting from the upcoming event", he asserted.

More Stories From Sports

