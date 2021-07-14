SBP to organize Inter-School Tennis Cup

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organize Inter-School Tennis Cup 2021 in coming months to unearth fresh talent of tennis from schools

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) will organize Inter-School Tennis Cup 2021 in coming months to unearth fresh talent of tennis from schools.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Pakistan's former Davis Cup skipper and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the prime objective of Inter-School Tennis Cup 2021 was to prepare a nursery of young talented players from schools.

"The players from govt and private schools would participate in Sports Board Punjab Inter-School Tennis Cup 2021. In this regard, a meeting with Sports Directors of all govt and private schools will be held very soon".

The SBP DG said that a Summer Tennis Training Camp is in progress in which young male and femaleplayers are being trained under the supervision of qualified coaches.