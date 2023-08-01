Open Menu

SBP To Provide Support To Pak Chess Team For Participation In International Chess Events

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 01, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said Sports Board Punjab will provide all possible support to Pakistan's chess team for their participation in international chess events

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said Sports board Punjab will provide all possible support to Pakistan's chess team for their participation in international chess events.

He said this while talking to members of Pakistan's chess team at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday ahead of their participation in World School Chess Championship scheduled to be played in Kazakhstan from August 3 to 8, 2023.

Pakistan's 10-member chess contingent including eight players of U-12 (Ayat Asmi, Ashaz Hussain, Furqan and Ayad Moeed Ahmed) and U-18 (Mohammad Adil Irfan, Suleman, Abdur Rehman and Adil Rehan) age group categories and two officials (Sidra Butt and Amir Kareem), who will participate in 50-nation World School Chess Championship were present in the meeting.

Secretary Chess Association of Punjab Raja Gohar Iqbal, Vice-President Saleem Akhtar, Press Secretary Rafi Jamal and other officials were also present on this occasion.

After proper trials activity, the top performing players were selected from two schools Lahore Grammar School and Learning Alliance for the grand championship.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Asif Tufail said Sports Board Punjab has always taken effective measures for the promotion of sports culture in all parts of Punjab province. "Chess is a very popular sport among the younger generation and it is being played at school level and that's why its future is bright in the country," he added.

He said that Sports Board Punjab will also build a chess academy for the training of young chess players. "Our players have plenty of chess talent and we are quite upbeat that they will earn laurels in international chess events".

More Stories From Sports