SBP To Provide Top Facilities For Cricket Fans During PSL-7 Matches: Punjab Sports Minister

January 31, 2022

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Monday said that the organisation of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi has proved that Pakistan is a peaceful country of sports-loving people

He said that Punjab government was taking ample administrative measures for the Lahore leg of PSL matches scheduled to commence from February 10 .

"The cricket lovers will be provided best facilities during PSL-7 matches at Lahore", he said.

The sports minister congratulated Lahore Qalandars team for their convincing victory against strong opponents Karachi Kings. "Fakhar Zaman exhibited wonderful batting skills and hammered a match-winning century in the crucial encounter".

He expressed the hope that this time Lahore Qalandars would lift PSL winners' trophy at Gaddafi Stadium.

