SBP to provide top facilities for cricket fans during PSL-7 matches: Punjab Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2022 | 07:23 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Monday said that the organisation of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi has proved that Pakistan is a peaceful country of sports-loving people.
He said that Punjab government was taking ample administrative measures for the Lahore leg of PSL matches scheduled to commence from February 10 .
"The cricket lovers will be provided best facilities during PSL-7 matches at Lahore", he said.
The sports minister congratulated Lahore Qalandars team for their convincing victory against strong opponents Karachi Kings. "Fakhar Zaman exhibited wonderful batting skills and hammered a match-winning century in the crucial encounter".
He expressed the hope that this time Lahore Qalandars would lift PSL winners' trophy at Gaddafi Stadium.