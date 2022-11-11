SBP to show World T20 Cup final, Inzamam ul Haq

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on Friday announced to show the final of T20 Cricket World Cup on a giant screen at National Hockey Stadium on November 13

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on Friday announced to show the final of T20 Cricket World Cup on a giant screen at National Hockey Stadium on November 13.

They made this announcement while addressing a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said the T20 Cricket World Cup title clash will be shown live on Pakistan's biggest screen at and over 30,000 spectators will enjoy the thrilling contest. "The entry for cricket enthusiasts will be totally free and I would like to invite cricket crazy fans including families to come to National Hockey Stadium and cheer for the national cricket team in the thrilling final clash," he added.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was a key member of the 1992 World Cup winning cricket team, further said that history is repeating itself in the 2022 T20 Cricket World Cup. "Pakistan cricket team experienced the same circumstances 30 years ago when they struggled in the initial stages of the World Cup in 1992. Later, Pakistan also defeated New Zealand in the semifinal match before facing England in the final encounter and eventually emerged winners". Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his wish that Pakistan will win the T20 World Cup at the same venue of Melbourne like 1992.

Inzamam-ul-Haq thanked Director General Sports Punjab for making befitting arrangements for showing the final on the big screen.

"Sports board Punjab under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab M Tariq Qureshi is taking brilliant initiatives for the promotion and development of sports across the province," he stated.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said that superstar Inzamam-ul-Haq who played in the 1992 World Cup final, will watch the final of the T20 World Cup with the crazy cricket fans at the National Hockey Stadium. "Sports Board Punjab also showed the final of Asia Cricket Cup on the country's biggest screen. Cricket fans will be provided with the best facilities at the National Hockey Stadium during the live telecasting of the T20 World Cup final match".

He further said that Sports Board Punjab is taking all important measures for the promotion of sports. "Our goal is to produce a new batch of U-16 players and for this purpose, we are conducting talent hunt schemes in all tehsils to groom young players of U-10 to U-16 age groups".

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi further informed, "We are planning to groom as many as 10 lakh young players from different schools of the province under the 'Olympic Dream' campaign. "For this purpose, the hiring process of international level master coaches and trainers is going to be started in near future".