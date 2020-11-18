SBP to stage grand Milad ceremony at NPSC E-Library

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab will stage a grand Milad ceremony here at Nishtar Park sports Complex (NPSC) E-Library tomorrow, Thursday.

The grand Milad ceremony is being organised in connection with Hafta Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) at 1.30pm.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other top officials will also attend the ceremony.

Top scholars and speakers will highlight the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) during the ceremony. Several Qaris and Naat Khawans will also participate in the grand Naat and Qirat competitions.