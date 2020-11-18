UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP To Stage Grand Milad Ceremony At NPSC E-Library

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

SBP to stage grand Milad ceremony at NPSC E-Library

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab will stage a grand Milad ceremony here at Nishtar Park sports Complex (NPSC) E-Library tomorrow, Thursday.

The grand Milad ceremony is being organised in connection with Hafta Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) at 1.30pm.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other top officials will also attend the ceremony.

Top scholars and speakers will highlight the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) during the ceremony. Several Qaris and Naat Khawans will also participate in the grand Naat and Qirat competitions.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Top

Recent Stories

MAO College starts 'week-long Shan-e-Rehmat-u-lil ..

22 minutes ago

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

51 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.