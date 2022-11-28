UrduPoint.com

SBP Will Continue To Make Efforts For Promotion Of Sports: VC SBP

Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SBP will continue to make efforts for promotion of sports: VC SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Three disabled members of Team Dream Lahore Shehzad Shareef, Adeel Asif and Mohammad Mushtaq Dogar called on Vice-Chairman Sports board Punjab Nadeem Abbas Bara here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The disabled members of Team Dream Lahore congratulated Nadeem Abbas Bara on assuming charge as VC SBP.

Nadeem Abbas said that SBP will continue to make effective efforts for the promotion of sports among special persons of the society.

Related Topics

Hockey Lahore Sports Punjab

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

16 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

1 hour ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

4 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

4 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.