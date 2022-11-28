SBP will continue to make efforts for promotion of sports: VC SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Three disabled members of Team Dream Lahore Shehzad Shareef, Adeel Asif and Mohammad Mushtaq Dogar called on Vice-Chairman Sports board Punjab Nadeem Abbas Bara here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The disabled members of Team Dream Lahore congratulated Nadeem Abbas Bara on assuming charge as VC SBP.

Nadeem Abbas said that SBP will continue to make effective efforts for the promotion of sports among special persons of the society.