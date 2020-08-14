UrduPoint.com
SBP Will Take Every Possible Measure For Betterment Of Female Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:20 AM

SBP will take every possible measure for betterment of female athletes

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said female athletes are important part of our sports fraternity and Sports Board Punjab will take every possible measure for the betterment of female athletes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said female athletes are important part of our sports fraternity and Sports board Punjab will take every possible measure for the betterment of female athletes.

He expressed these views in a statement regarding webinar titled 'Managing Hormonal Imbalances in Female Athletes' here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Sports Chand Perveen and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Medical and training experts Dr Nauman Saeed, Dr Nayab Kanwal and exercise physiologist Salman Feroze addressed the online course.

It is worth-mentioning that 'Pain Rehab Centre' arranged the free online course for female coaches and players with the collaboration of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

Around 100 female coaches and players from four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan participated in the free online course.

During their lectures, experts highlighted the health issues faced by female athletes in sports. "Our female athletes must understand the functions of hormones and their effects on females' sports performance."Experts also informed the female athletes how to control hormonal imbalances and how to identify hormonal issues during sports training and tackle health problems professionally.

