LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The camp training of Punjab's athletics contingent are functioning here at Punjab Stadium for the preparation of upcoming National Under-16 (Boys and Girls) Athletics Championship scheduled to be staged at Peshawar from November 28 to December 2, 2020.

Punjab's 32-member contingent will participate in 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 4x100m relay, 4x400m Relay, Long Jump, High Jump, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Shot Putt, 110m Hurdle (boys) and 100m Hurdle (girls) disciplines during the mega event.

Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement on Thursday said Sports board Punjab's expert coaches are imparting training to young boys and girls at the camp.

"Besides training, our coaches are also putting special emphasis on the diet and fitness of the athletes so that our young players could offer satisfactory performance in the mega event".

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: "The National Under-16 (Boys and Girls) Athletics Championship Peshawar is definitely a major platform for potential athletes to display their talent. Our athletes will face stiff change from other participating provinces during the championship".