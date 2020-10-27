Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Tuesday the launching of Sports Board Punjab's first-ever monthly newsletter is definitely a major development in regard to promotion of sports in the province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Tuesday the launching of Sports board Punjab's first-ever monthly newsletter is definitely a major development in regard to promotion of sports in the province.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also appreciated the monthly Newsletter. "The sports events, infrastructure, development schemes and achievements of Sports Board Punjab will get sufficient coverage in the Newsletter," he added.

Highlighting the significance of Newsletter, Punjab Sports Minister said that notable performances of Punjab's current and past athletes at national and international level will also be highlighted adequately in this booklet.

"I'm quite hopeful that this Newsletter will prove to be an effective source for the growth of sports culture throughout the Punjab province in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan".

He said the Newsletter will be published regularly every month and through our Newsletter, we will be able to make our readers aware of Punjab's world class sports stalwarts and their distinctions. "I'm quite sure that a reasonable coverage of our sports legends in our Newsletter will provide a huge inspiration to young and emerging athletes of the province".