Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Sports Board Punjab is going to launch its Tennis Academy from November 2 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) State of the Art Tennis Stadium Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Sports board Punjab is going to launch its Tennis Academy from November 2 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) State of the Art Tennis Stadium Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement on Thursday, He said here on Thursday the expert coaches will impart training to boys and girls of 4 to 12 years age group under the supervision of Pakistan's former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik at the academy.

"The registration process will commence on Oct 23, 2020 (Friday) under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Deputy Director Sports Chand Perveen," he informed.

Director General Sports Punjab said the Tennis Academy is being launched for the promotion of tennis in the province. "Our State of the Art Tennis Stadium is equipped with all modern facilities and we are quite upbeat that we will be able to produce several world class tennis players through our Lawn Tennis Academy," he added.

"Tennis has been considered among the most famous sports of the world and our academy will play a key role in further popularizing the game of tennis in our country.

Besides this our national players can also have ideal preparation for the international tennis competitions at Lawn Tennis Academy", he asserted.