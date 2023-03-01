UrduPoint.com

Scandal-hit French Football Chief Noel Le Graet Quits

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Scandal-hit French football chief Noel Le Graet quits

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet resigned on Tuesday following accusations of psychological harassment, bringing to an end more than a decade in charge.

The 81-year-old's resignation comes 13 days after the publication of a damning report into management practices at the FFF, but despite that, it emerged that he is set to continue working for world governing body FIFA at their recently-opened office in Paris.

Le Graet's time at the helm of the federation coincided with the revival of the French men's national team, with their victory at the 2018 World Cup followed by a run to last year's final in Qatar, which they lost on penalties to Argentina.

Yet his downfall became inevitable after the report commissioned by the sports ministry delivered a stinging criticism of the veteran boss.

"Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Mr Le Graet no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football," the report said.

Le Graet had already agreed in January to step down pending the outcome of the audit, which concluded that he should not return to the role because his "behavioural excesses are incompatible with the carrying out of his functions".

It was revealed last month that Le Graet, whose mandate was due to run until 2024, was being investigated for sexual and psychological harassment following allegations made by football agent Sonia Souid.

He was already under pressure after making dismissive remarks in a radio interview about France legend Zinedine Zidane's potential interest in coaching the national team.

That was after long-serving coach Didier Deschamps had his contract extended until 2026.

"I wouldn't even have taken his call," Le Graet told RMC radio when asked about Zidane.

Le Graet announced his departure at an executive committee meeting of the federation, with members of the committee telling AFP that Philippe Diallo would remain in the role of interim president.

Diallo, a federation vice-president who had initially moved up to fill in for Le Graet when he first stepped aside in January, is expected to remain in charge until a permanent successor is voted for in June.

France's Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, said Le Graet's departure was "the right decision for the FFF and for him", but the federation defended its outgoing boss.

"The FFF recognises the remarkable sporting and economic performance of Noel Le Graet," the federation said in a statement, before hitting out at the authors of the audit.

"The report does not mention any systematic failing. The FFF nevertheless notes that the report is based less on objective facts than on comments that have sometimes led to exaggerated bad-mouthing of the body." - FIFA role - Le Graet was handed a role by FIFA in January last year as the Paris delegate to Gianni Infantino, the president of world football's governing body, and he is now expected to retain the position.

"He is going to run the office in Paris. He was given the job because of his competence, his expertise and his experience," said FFF committee member Eric Borghini.

Le Graet became president of the FFF in 2011, at a time when the French game was reeling in the wake of the national team's disastrous showing at the 2010 World Cup, when the players went on strike.

Le Graet oversaw the appointment of Deschamps as coach in 2012, and France reached the Euro 2016 final as hosts before their back-to-back World Cup final appearances.

He also oversaw France's successful hosting of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

"He is a great leader. This federation is one of the best-run federations," insisted the veteran Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, an influential member of the FFF executive committee, on Tuesday.

However, Le Graet's departure also comes amid a deepening crisis within the France women's team.

Several star players, led by captain Wendie Renard, last week announced that they would no longer play for France under the current set-up, with just five months to go until the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

That has placed the future of coach Corinne Diacre, who had the backing of Le Graet, in serious doubt.

Speaking on Tuesday, interim chief Diallo said a decision on Diacre's future would be taken "very soon".

Related Topics

Football World Australia Sports France Job FIFA Qatar Lyon Paris Argentina Euro January June Women 2016 2018 2019 Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

16 seconds ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

24 seconds ago
 Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

50 minutes ago
 California State assembly members call on Governor ..

California State assembly members call on Governor Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Transnistria's Defense Ministry Launches 3-Month M ..

Transnistria's Defense Ministry Launches 3-Month Military Training Camp

7 minutes ago
 Nagori dairy sealed for overcharging milk prices

Nagori dairy sealed for overcharging milk prices

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.