Scarlets handed Champions Cup win over Toulon after virus pull-out

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Scarlets were awarded a 28-0 European Champions Cup victory over Toulon on Saturday, 24 hours after the French club pulled out of the fixture due to coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, less than two hours before kick-off, the three-time winners refused to play the match at Parc y Scarlets after claiming Covid-19 "sanitary conditions were not met".

A member of the hosts' squad tested positive for the virus after last Saturday's trip to Bath and the player was put in self-isolation and was not picked for the meeting with Toulon.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said the Top 14 side had refused the chance to play the match later in the weekend.

"In respect of the Scarlets v RC Toulon fixture in Pool A, Scarlets were deemed to be the winners and were awarded five match points on a scoreline of 28-0," EPCR added in its statement.

The victory takes the Welsh region up to fourth in Pool A and gives the Stade Mayol side a mountain to climb to reach the quarter-finals.

Three other games have already been cancelled this weekend with Lyon, La Rochelle and Toulouse awarded 28-0 victories against Glasgow Warriors, Bath and Exeter Chiefs respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, joint record four-time winners Leinster went top of Pool A by overcoming a much-changed Northampton Saints 35-19.

Later, Gloucester's 20-year-old substitute George Barton scored after four minutes of extra time to claim a 38-34 success over Ulster in the Cherry and Whites' first match since Danny Cipriani's midweek departure.

Later, Kotaro Matsushima's Clermont welcome double champions Munster.

On Sunday, last season's runners-up Racing 92 head to Harlequins and Pat Lam returns to Connacht with his Bristol Bears, who won the second-tier European Challenge Cup in October.

On Friday, Wasps' hooker turned No. 8 Alfie Barbeary claimed a double as they edged Montpellier 33-14.