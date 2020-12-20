UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scarlets Handed Champions Cup Win Over Toulon After Virus Pull-out

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:09 AM

Scarlets handed Champions Cup win over Toulon after virus pull-out

Scarlets were awarded a 28-0 European Champions Cup victory over Toulon on Saturday, 24 hours after the French club pulled out of the fixture due to coronavirus concerns

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Scarlets were awarded a 28-0 European Champions Cup victory over Toulon on Saturday, 24 hours after the French club pulled out of the fixture due to coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, less than two hours before kick-off, the three-time winners refused to play the match at Parc y Scarlets after claiming Covid-19 "sanitary conditions were not met".

A member of the hosts' squad tested positive for the virus after last Saturday's trip to Bath and the player was put in self-isolation and was not picked for the meeting with Toulon.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said the Top 14 side had refused the chance to play the match later in the weekend.

"In respect of the Scarlets v RC Toulon fixture in Pool A, Scarlets were deemed to be the winners and were awarded five match points on a scoreline of 28-0," EPCR added in its statement.

The victory takes the Welsh region up to fourth in Pool A and gives the Stade Mayol side a mountain to climb to reach the quarter-finals.

Three other games have already been cancelled this weekend with Lyon, La Rochelle and Toulouse awarded 28-0 victories against Glasgow Warriors, Bath and Exeter Chiefs respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, joint record four-time winners Leinster went top of Pool A by overcoming a much-changed Northampton Saints 35-19.

Later, Gloucester's 20-year-old substitute George Barton scored after four minutes of extra time to claim a 38-34 success over Ulster in the Cherry and Whites' first match since Danny Cipriani's midweek departure.

Later, Kotaro Matsushima's Clermont welcome double champions Munster.

On Sunday, last season's runners-up Racing 92 head to Harlequins and Pat Lam returns to Connacht with his Bristol Bears, who won the second-tier European Challenge Cup in October.

On Friday, Wasps' hooker turned No. 8 Alfie Barbeary claimed a double as they edged Montpellier 33-14.

Related Topics

Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon George Bristol Bath Exeter Glasgow October Sunday Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hussain Al Jassmi, ngham to lead inaugural concert ..

40 minutes ago

Lebanon police scuffle with students protesting tu ..

59 seconds ago

Neymar set for PSG return in January

1 minute ago

Greek minister defends migrant camp safety after r ..

1 minute ago

Kiev Confirms Maritime Kidnapping of 6 Ukrainians ..

1 minute ago

Sirajul Haq stresses on role of scholars for unity ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.