SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet College Sanghar

The Sindh Cabinet Committee on Finance (SCCF), Monday, granted approval of payments from non development budget for expansion of Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation building and solarization of Sanghar Cadet College

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Sindh Cabinet Committee on Finance (SCCF), Monday, granted approval of payments from non development budget for expansion of Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation building and solarization of Sanghar Cadet College.

The meeting of committee presided over by Chairman Committee Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and Sindh Interior and Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Sindh Government spokesperson Sumita Afzal Syed and Chairman Planning and Development board, Secretaries of Finance, education, Irrigation, Universities and Boards and other officers, said a statement issued here.

The committee reviewed the project for expansion of the Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation building and the construction of two new floors with a cast of Rs600 million, and approved that Rs200 million will be allocated from non-development funds, while the remaining Rs400 million will be included in the annual development schemes of the next fiscal year.

The meeting also approved the payment of Rs120 million from non-development funds for the 400 kW solarization of Sanghar Cadet College after lengthy consultations and removal of the objections of Planning and Development. The committee directed that all cadet colleges across Sindh, including Sanghar Cadet College, should utilize their own funds in such a way that they do not need grants from the Sindh government in the future.

The committee also reviewed the request for completion of the project for construction of roads in District Sujawal by releasing the remaining Rs47 million in non-development funds. The project was started in 2021 by local government with an estimated cost of Rs77.858 million and expenditure of Rs29.88 million has been incurred so far. The members of the committee expressed their reservations and granted approval with conditions of completing the project at the same cost and submission in writing to guarantee that its review summary will not be submitted.

The committee referred the agenda item for a grant of Rs20 million for the promotion of Sindhi culture through Sindhi drama, films and web series moved by Sindh Culture, Tourism and Archives department to the Sindh Information Department for further process. Chairman Committee Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government has allocated a fund of Rs1 billion in the Information Department in this regard.

The committee on the request for a one-time grant of Rs500 million for the Kidney Center, which will provide facilities including a 15-bed ICU, instructed the Health Secretary to submit a detailed report as to in the next meeting.