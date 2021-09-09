UrduPoint.com

Schauffele, Spieth Head US Ryder Captain's Picks As Reed Left Out

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth were named to the US Ryder Cup team but there was no place for Patrick Reed as captain Steve Stricker completed his line-up on Wednesday

Schauffele and Spieth were joined by Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler as Stricker confirmed his final selections for the September 24-26 clash with Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Schauffele, 27, will be the first Olympic gold medalist to represent America in the Ryder Cup.

It follows an impressive showing in the 2019 Presidents Cup, when he helped the US clinch a comeback victory over Australia.

Reed lost only one of nine matches across his first two Ryder Cups, winning seven points and earning the nickname 'Captain America'.

But he struggled in the US defeat in Paris in 2018, mustering just one point, and has only recently recovered from bilateral pneumonia, saying he was "battling for his life".

