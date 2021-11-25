UrduPoint.com

Schedule For Australian "Summer Of Tennis" Announced

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:18 PM

Tennis Australia announced its "Summer of Tennis" on Thursday, which would include a host of events across several states in the lead-up to the Australian Open 2022

Tennis Australia announced its "Summer of Tennis" on Thursday, which would include a host of events across several states in the lead-up to the Australian Open 2022.

Ahead of the tournament, beginning officially on January 17, a total of 17 events will be held in the states of New South Wales (NSW), South Australia, and Victoria.

Among the warm-up tournaments announced was the ATP cup, which was confirmed to be hosted by Sydney from January 1-9.

"There is no better place to kick off the season than in Australia and we look forward to seeing the fans out in force in January," said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

Other headline events include the Victorian Wheelchair open from January 8-12, and the Adelaide International women's events beginning January 2.

