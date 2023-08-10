Schedule for Jashan-e-Azadi Kabaddi matches issued

The District Administration has released schedule for the series of Kabaddi matches to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi 2023 in a most befitting manner

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The District Administration has released schedule for the series of Kabaddi matches to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi 2023 in a most befitting manner.

According to a spokesman of the local administration, 9 matches would be played between Kabaddi teams from August 11 to September 06, 2023 in various parts of Faisalabad district.

He said that the opening match would be played at Chak 5-JB Kamal Pur on August 11 followed by other matches at Chak 208/R-B on August 13-14, at Chak 75 Lohkay on August 18, at Chak 8-JB Punj Garain on August 20, at Chak 52-JB Mullan Pur on August 25, at sports Stadium of Chak 188/R-B Nallaywala on August 27, at Chak 51-JB Sajjadan on August 30 and Yaum-e-Difa Kabaddi Match at Sports Stadium Chak 209/R-B on September 06, 2023.

He said that cash prizes and Jashan-e-Azadi trophies would also be awarded to the position holder teams.

All playgrounds would be decorated with national flags and colorful buntings whereas national anthem and other national songs would be played before commencement of Kabaddi match, he added.