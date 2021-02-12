Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan and South Africa confirmed

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Friday confirmed schedule for T20Is and ODIs matches between Pakistan and South Africa.

PCB said that both Pakistan and South Africa would play three ODIs which would be part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Super League (PSL). Both teams would play four T20Is in April.

Pakistani team would leave for Johannesburg on March 26 and would play three ODIs on 2, 4 and 7 April. The first and third ODIs will be played at Centurion while the second match will be played in Johannesburg.

Pakistan and South Africa will play four T20Is after three One-Day Internationals.

According to the reports, there were originally three T20Is but on the request of Cricket South Africa, the PCB has agreed to play an additional match in the shortest format.

The first two matches will be played on April 10 and 12 at Johannesburg while the third and fourth match will be played at Pretoria.

Tour schedule

2 April – 1st ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

4 April – 2nd ODI; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

7 April – 3rd ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

10 April – 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

12 April – 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

14 April – 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

16 April -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria