UrduPoint.com

Schedule For U13 And U16 Trials Announced

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:56 PM

Schedule for U13 and U16 trials announced

Trials for the U13 and U16 Cricket Association teams will be held from 15 December, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2021) Trials for the U13 and U16 Cricket Association teams will be held from 15 December, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.

To provide ease of access and tap the talent of young teenagers in the far-flung areas, the trials will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the 93 City Cricket Association coaches will shortlist 10 players from each City Cricket Association, following which they will travel to designated centres where 35 and 70 players for U13 and U16, respectively will be selected for wrist tests after their trials are held under the supervision of the junior selection committee.

The performers of School Cricket Championship will also be available for selection in the U13 and U16 teams.

Those players who are born on or after 1 September 2008 will be eligible to take part in the U13 trials, while players born or after 1 September 2005 will be eligible for U16 trials. The registrations of players will take place at the venues.

Players will be required to bring their both copy and original Bforms to the trials.

The trials will be conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all those involved. The players are advised to bring their own food items, water and energy drinks, to keep themselves hydrated.

The players are required to wear white cricket clothing.

Covid-19 protocols for the trials:

· No exchange of playing equipment allowed except for the bats

· Players to maintain six-feet distance at all times

· Players’ temperatures will be monitored at the entrance. Any player showing Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the venue.

· No saliva will be used on the ball.

· No entry will be allowed at the venue without masks and all players will be required to wear them except when within the boundary ropes

The players selected from the trials will feature in the six Cricket Association Teams which will eventually play the National U13 Cup and National U16 Cup tournaments next year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Exchange Water Young September December All From

Recent Stories

Development of Sheikh Badin to boost tourism in so ..

Development of Sheikh Badin to boost tourism in southern KP

14 minutes ago
 DYO, district admin to organise contest titled "Qu ..

DYO, district admin to organise contest titled "Quaid Ka Pakistan" on Dec 25

14 minutes ago
 Number of coronavirus patients reached to 13 in LR ..

Number of coronavirus patients reached to 13 in LRH: Spokesman

14 minutes ago
 Indonesia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 6-11 ..

Indonesia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 6-11 Against COVID-19 - Health Offi ..

22 minutes ago
 Opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint M ..

Opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint Military Counter IED held

22 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.