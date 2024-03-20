Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

Pakistan are all set to host their final set of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 matches at home as the West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on April 14 to feature in eight white-ball matches

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Pakistan are all set to host their final set of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 matches at home as the West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on April 14 to feature in eight white-ball matches.

Three One Day Internationals (ODIs) – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 – will be played at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi on April 18, 21 and 23. The ODI series will be followed by five T20Is, to be played at the same venue. The T20Is are scheduled for April 26, 28, 30 and May 2 and 3.

The ODIs are set to begin at 330pm PKT, while the first ball in the T20Is will be bowled at 730pm PKT.

Pakistan women’s team is currently ranked third in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, securing 16 points from 18 matches, whereas the West Indies women’s team is positioned at number nine with eight points from 12 outings.

In the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, Pakistan are placed in eighth position, while West Indies occupy the sixth spot. The forthcoming West Indies women’s team tour to Pakistan will be their second tour since 2021. West Indies last visited Karachi in November 2021 and featured in three ODIs.

The upcoming ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 series will also be the fourth series hosted at home by Pakistan Cricket Board. Sri Lanka (June 2022), Ireland (November 2022), and South Africa (September 2023) women’s cricket teams have visited Pakistan during this period.

Pakistan’s last series in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 will be the tour to England taking place in May this year. Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said: “We extend a warm welcome to the West Indies women's team to Pakistan for the upcoming series.

Hosting the fourth Women's Championship series at home within the 2022-25 cycle is a testament to PCB's commitment to promoting women's cricket and providing our players with opportunities to shine on the international stage".

She said that the forthcoming series against the West Indies is not just about cricket; it's about developing relationships and strengthening bonds between cricketing nations.

“With the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 coming to its conclusion for the Pakistan women’s team, the stakes are higher than ever for the women’s team to qualify directly for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. The current position of the Pakistan women’s team reflects our determination and dedication, and we aim to collect maximum points from the three championship matches at home", Tania said.

“Later this year, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is also taking place. In light of this event and the team’s recent good performances in the shortest format, we have scheduled five T20Is against West Indies. The T20I series will help the selectors finalize the squad for the mega event.” she maintained.

Series schedule:

14 Apr – West Indies women’s team arrival in Karachi

18 Apr – First ODI at (NBS), Karachi (330pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

21 Apr – Second ODI at NBS (330pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

23 Apr – Third ODI at NBS (330pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

26 Apr – First T20I at NBS (730pm local time)

28 Apr – Second T20I at NBS (730pm local time)

30 Apr – Third T20I at NBS (730pm local time)

2 May – Fourth T20I at NBS (730pm local time)

3 May – Fifth T20I at NBS (730pm local time)

