Schedule Of 20th Cholistan Desert Rally Finalised

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq regarding organisation of the 20th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally 2025.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the Cholistan Desert Rally. The Deputy Commissioner stated that all arrangements for the Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time and that the relevant departments should work under a coordinated strategy. He emphasized that comprehensive facilities should be provided to the participants of the Cholistan Desert Rally. He also mentioned that the members of the committee formed for better arrangements for the organization of the rally, participants, and spectators should work actively.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Assistant Commissioners, TDCP, education, Cholistan Development Authority, Rescue 1122, Police, and other officials from relevant departments were also present at the meeting.

It was announced that the inaugural ceremony of the 20th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally would be held on February 11. On February 12, vehicle registration and technical inspection will take place at the TDCP Resort. The qualifying round will be held on February 13 at the Dilwash Stadium in Derawar. On February 14, separate races for men and women will be held in the prepared category. On February 15, separate races for men and women will be held in the stock category. A cultural night and fireworks display will take place at Daloosh Stadium. On February 16, the second round of the prepared category will be held. On the same day, truck races, dirt bike races, and quad bike races will be organized at Daloosh Stadium in Cholistan, while the TDCP Resort Desert will host the awards ceremony at 7 PM.

