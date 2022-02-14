Schedule of finals on Feb. 15 at Beijing 2022

Following is the schedule of finals to be contested on Feb. 15 at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games (all Beijing time)

Following is the schedule of finals to be contested on Feb. 15 at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games (all Beijing time): Freestyle Skiing Women's Slopestyle, 09:30 Snowboard Women's Big Air, 09:30 Alpine Skiing Women's Downhill, 11:00 Snowboard Men's Big Air, 13:00 Speed Skating Women's Team Pursuit, 16:22 Speed Skating Men's Team Pursuit, 16:47 Biathlon Men's 4x7.5km Relay, 17:00

5km Relay, 17:00Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross-Country, 19:00Bobsleigh 2-man Event, 21:50