The Pakistan cricket team will return home from the United Kingdom in the wee hours, tomorrow, Sunday after participating in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan cricket team will return home from the United Kingdom in the wee hours, tomorrow, Sunday after participating in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Seventeen members of the side will arrive tomorrow, Sunday, while the remaining nine members - Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz (all players), Talat Ali (manager), Mickey Arthur (coach), Azhar Mahmood (bowling coach) and Grant Flower (batting coach) - will return at a later date, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Saturday.

He said the players would speak with the media as per the following schedule: Sunday,July 7, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed would hold a media conference at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi, at 2:30pm.

Monday, July 8, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim will hold a media conference at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, at 4pm.

Tuesday, July 9, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq will hold a media conference in the press conference room, Gaddafi Stadium here Lahore, at 2:30pm.