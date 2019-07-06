UrduPoint.com
Schedule Of Pakistan Cricket Team’s Arrival And Media Conferences

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 01:01 PM

The Pakistan cricket team will return from the United Kingdom in the wee hours of 7 July after participating in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019) The Pakistan cricket team will return from the United Kingdom in the wee hours of 7 July after participating in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Seventeen members of the side will arrive on Sunday, while the remaining nine members - Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz (all players), Talat Ali (manager), Mickey Arthur (coach), Azhar Mahmood (bowling coach) and Grant Flower (batting coach) - will return at a later date.

There will be VISION ONLY opportunity at the Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports, but the players will speak with the media as per the following schedule:

Sunday, 7 July – Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will hold a media conference at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi, at 2:30pm.

Media contact will be Shakeel Khan (03018440284)

Monday, 8 July – Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim will hold a media conference at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, at 4pm. Media contact will be Shakeel Khan (03018440284)

Tuesday, 9 July – Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq will hold a media conference in the press conference room, Far End, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at 2:30pm. Media contact will be Shakeel Khan (03018440284)

