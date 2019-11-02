UrduPoint.com
Scheffler Keeps Share Of PGA Tour Bermuda Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Scheffler keeps share of PGA Tour Bermuda lead

Washington, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Scottie Scheffler fired a two-under 69 on Friday to maintain a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour's inaugural Bermuda Championship.

Scheffler, who opened with a sizzling 62 on Thursday, is tied with fellow Americans Harry Higgs and Brendon Todd.

Scheffler rolled in five birdies to reach an 11-under 131 total at the windy Port Royal Golf Club course in Southampton, Bermuda.

"I didn't have my best stuff today," Scheffler said "I didn't really. My swing didn't feel too good, didn't really make a lot of putts, but still shot two under.

"Hung in there pretty well and posted a decent number, so I am in good position going into the weekend." This year marks the introduction of the US tour's first event in Bermuda. It is lacking star power as it is being played opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Higgs shot 65 and Todd registered the round of the day with a eight under 63.

Todd birdied his final four holes while finishing on the front nine. He rolled in six birdies over his final eight holes.

Todd said he is using this event as a springboard to get ready for bigger events on the US PGA Tour. Last year he also played some events on the lower level Korn Ferry Tour and his lone PGA Tour win came at the AT&T Byron Nelson five years ago.

"The goal really is to get in contention as many times as I can and get another win because that's the easiest way to keep your card, get back to where I want to be, which is playing in the big events," Todd said.

"I think this is a good opportunity for us to come out here and get in contention and practise a little bit."Aaron Wise (65), Boo Weekley (66) and Wes Roach (69) were a stroke back at 10 under.

