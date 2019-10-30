Scherzer set for game seven start if Nationals get there

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer and catcher Kurt Suzuki, who both missed game five of the World Series with injuries, will start in game seven against Houston if their teammates can make it happen, manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner as the season's best pitcher, was scratched from a game five start Sunday with neck and trapezius muscle spasms while Suzuki was out with a hip flexor injury.

The Nationals trail Houston 3-2 in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final entering game six Tuesday at Houston, which Washington must win to force a winner-take-all game seven showdown for the crown on Wednesday.

Scherzer played catch on the field before the game and said, "I'm good." Martinez wanted to hedge his bets to see how he felt after game six, but "Mad Max" is his planned game seven starter.

"He felt really great," Martinez said. "We will see what transpires later tonight but right now he will start game seven.

"If Max tells me tonight he's good, Max will pitch until his neck decides he can't pitch any more. He's going out as long as he can.

Martinez dismissed any notion of using the 35-year-old US right-hander as a relief pitcher in game six even if the Nationals are in need of help in the late innings.

"That would be pushing it," Martinez said. "I just want to get through the next couple of hours and see how he feels. He's going to give us whatever he can." Suzuki, a 36-year-old Hawaiian who smacked a home run in game two, suffered the hip injury in game four and missed Sunday's game five loss in Washington.

Brazilian Yan Gomes replaced Suzuki in the starting lineup for game six. Gomes will bat ninth, last, in the Washington lineup.

Suzuki remains on the Nats roster, meaning he is available should he be needed as a pinch-hitter.

"Did some running. Felt better than he did the day before," Martinez said of Suzuki. "If he's up to it he will catch game seven with Max."