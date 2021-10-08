School athletes get prizes on winning sports Mela

Education department has honoured schools and their athletes on securing prominent positions in the annual district sports Mela 2021 concluded here, officials said on Friday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Education department has honoured schools and their athletes on securing prominent positions in the annual district sports Mela 2021 concluded here, officials said on Friday.

Sports Mela 2021 in Multan and Shujabad tahsils featured different games including table tennis, Bed Minton, hockey, volleyball, net ball, hand ball, Taekwondo, basket ball, throw ball, football, cricket, Futsal, besides track and field games including Javelin throw, high jump, long jump, 100m sprint, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 meter races, gymnastics, shot put and tug of war.

In Multan tahsil, Government Gulgasht Model School emerged triumphant by winning trophies in four games including Net ball, hand ball, basket ball and football while Government Sumra Public High School won three games including volley ball, throw ball, and table tennis.

Government Muslim High school lifted trophies in two games including hockey and Badminton. Government Sameejabad High School emerged champion of tug of war, and Government Comprehensive High School won Futsal, a shorter version of five-players-a-side football.

In Shujabad tahsil, District education Officer Sheikh Rafiq, and DEO secondary Abid Fareed Buzdar and Meher Altaf distributed prizes among the athletes at a prize distribution ceremony Thursday last.

Officials honoured schools including high school Shujabad, high school Raja Ram, high school Vans, high school Til Kot, high school Ponta, high school Chak RS, high school Todar Pur, and high school railways for winning contests of tug of war, Bed Minton, football, basket balls, table tennis, Taekwondo, volleyball, cricket, hockey, gymnastic, hand ball and throw ball.