UrduPoint.com

School Athletes Get Prizes On Winning Sports Mela

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:31 PM

School athletes get prizes on winning sports Mela

Education department has honoured schools and their athletes on securing prominent positions in the annual district sports Mela 2021 concluded here, officials said on Friday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Education department has honoured schools and their athletes on securing prominent positions in the annual district sports Mela 2021 concluded here, officials said on Friday.

Sports Mela 2021 in Multan and Shujabad tahsils featured different games including table tennis, Bed Minton, hockey, volleyball, net ball, hand ball, Taekwondo, basket ball, throw ball, football, cricket, Futsal, besides track and field games including Javelin throw, high jump, long jump, 100m sprint, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 meter races, gymnastics, shot put and tug of war.

In Multan tahsil, Government Gulgasht Model School emerged triumphant by winning trophies in four games including Net ball, hand ball, basket ball and football while Government Sumra Public High School won three games including volley ball, throw ball, and table tennis.

Government Muslim High school lifted trophies in two games including hockey and Badminton. Government Sameejabad High School emerged champion of tug of war, and Government Comprehensive High School won Futsal, a shorter version of five-players-a-side football.

In Shujabad tahsil, District education Officer Sheikh Rafiq, and DEO secondary Abid Fareed Buzdar and Meher Altaf distributed prizes among the athletes at a prize distribution ceremony Thursday last.

Officials honoured schools including high school Shujabad, high school Raja Ram, high school Vans, high school Til Kot, high school Ponta, high school Chak RS, high school Todar Pur, and high school railways for winning contests of tug of war, Bed Minton, football, basket balls, table tennis, Taekwondo, volleyball, cricket, hockey, gymnastic, hand ball and throw ball.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Tennis Multan Sports Education Badminton Shujabad Muslim Government

Recent Stories

University of Peshawar starts commemorating Octobe ..

University of Peshawar starts commemorating October as national disaster resilie ..

2 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspects, recover 56 grams gold

Police arrest suspects, recover 56 grams gold

2 minutes ago
 Russia saw over 49,000 Covid deaths in August: sta ..

Russia saw over 49,000 Covid deaths in August: statistics agency

5 minutes ago
 End 'cover-up', French minister urged over sunk tr ..

End 'cover-up', French minister urged over sunk trawler

5 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal visits Sohan Basic Health Centre

Dr Faisal visits Sohan Basic Health Centre

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.