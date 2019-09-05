School boxing contests to be held in Dec

Noted boxing promoter Muhammad Pervaiz Paracha said here on Thursday that school-level boxing contests would be organised in Khanewal in Dec 2019

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Noted boxing promoter Muhammad Pervaiz Paracha said here on Thursday that school-level boxing contests would be organised in Khanewal in Dec 2019

While talking to reporters at local press club, he said that efforts were afoot to promote boxing at school level.

He said that he has met headmasters of schools, principals of colleges and they all have promised to support the initiative.

Moreover, district sports officer Shafiq Ur Rahman Khatak, chairman sports promotion society Malik Ata Ur Rahman advocate besides Khanewal press club president Humatyun Khan and former president Tahir Naseem have also promised support, he added.