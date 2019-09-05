UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

School Boxing Contests To Be Held In Dec

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 06:28 PM

School boxing contests to be held in Dec

Noted boxing promoter Muhammad Pervaiz Paracha said here on Thursday that school-level boxing contests would be organised in Khanewal in Dec 2019

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Noted boxing promoter Muhammad Pervaiz Paracha said here on Thursday that school-level boxing contests would be organised in Khanewal in Dec 2019.

While talking to reporters at local press club, he said that efforts were afoot to promote boxing at school level.

He said that he has met headmasters of schools, principals of colleges and they all have promised to support the initiative.

Moreover, district sports officer Shafiq Ur Rahman Khatak, chairman sports promotion society Malik Ata Ur Rahman advocate besides Khanewal press club president Humatyun Khan and former president Tahir Naseem have also promised support, he added.

Related Topics

Sports Khanewal 2019 All Boxing

Recent Stories

How TECNO sold 1000 units of its latest smartphone ..

12 minutes ago

1st Leadership Conference held at Mehran Universit ..

18 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues 25 notices to f ..

33 seconds ago

Australia's Smith marks Test comeback with Ashes c ..

35 seconds ago

Russia Considering Aid Deliveries to North Korea V ..

3 minutes ago

No Casualties in Accident With Russian Military He ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.