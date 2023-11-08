School children demonstrate athletics prowess, stamina at Schoolympics

Season-III of Schoolympics 2023 continued with passionate and energetic participation by school children who demonstrated their skills in different games including hockey and football on Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Season-III of Schoolympics 2023 continued with passionate and energetic participation by school children who demonstrated their skills in different games including hockey and football on Wednesday.

The revolutionary sports initiative of south Punjab Education Department was attracting a large number of school children to the sports grounds in south Punjab availing fully a remarkable opportunity to demonstrate their skills and bring honour to their respective schools.

Additional secretaries School Education Department South Punjab Sayedda Sarosh Fatima Sherazi and Khawaja Mazhar Ul Haq Siddiqui, section officers Hina Chaudhry and Samreen Nadeem visited different grounds along with other officials and witnessed hockey matches at Mutiullah Hockey Stadium in Bahawalpur and other sports grounds.

In the seventh hockey match of the tournament, Bahawalpur Buraq defeated rivals from Rajanpur 5-0 and Sawera was declared the player of the match.

Sehrish Abbas from girls high school Apwa witnessed the match as special guest. Rahim Yar Khan Yaraan team defeated Dera Ghazi Khan 4-0 with Ambreen declared the player of the match in the 8th hockey match, today’s second. CEO education Bahawalpur Muhammad Akram and CEO Bahawalnagar witnessed different matches as special guests.

Another match was played between Vehari Khiladi and Khanewal Khatarnak which ended goal-less. Layyah Lajpal team defeated Muzaffargarh Nadar 2-0 and Mahnoor was declared the player of the match. The eleventh match between Multan Mushtaq and Rajanpur Rustam ended in a draw with no goal scored from any side.

In football matches played on Wednesday, Lodhran defeated Multan Green 4-0, Bahawalpur beat Rajanpur 8-0, Bahawalnagar defeated Dera Ghazi Khan 5-0, Vehari defeated Khanewal 4-0, Muzaffargarh beat DG Khan 2-0 and Lodhran defeated Layyah 1-0 in a nailbiting contest.