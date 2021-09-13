UrduPoint.com

School Cricket Championship Begins In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan inaugurated school cricket championship in a colorful ceremony held at the Sports Stadium here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that school cricket championship was according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote cricket at school level.

He said the PTI government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports.

He said that cricket was the most popular sport in Pakistan and such competitions at school level would provide equal opportunities to young players to showcase their talents.

The minister said that with the special interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in sports, Pakistani players were bringing laurel for the country.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir said that sports play a significant role in developing the trend of healthy activities while promoting school cricket was an important step.

Explaining the details of championship, District Sports Officer Ijaz Chaudhry said that 10 teams of government and private schools were participating in school cricket championship which was divided into two groups.

He said that every team would play four matches which would consist of 40, 40 overs while two matches would be played daily.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, ADCR Shah Rukh Khan Niazi, AC Umar Draz Gondal, CEO EducationAuthority Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, Chairman PHA Mahmood Bakhsh Gilani besides players,spectators and sports personalities attended the inaugural ceremony.

