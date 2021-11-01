School Cricket Project commences to nurture young talent

Outhern Punjab Cricket Association will initiate Schools Cricket Project (SCP), in which students below 16 year old and hailing from government and private schools would participate

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Southern Punjab cricket Association will initiate Schools Cricket Project (SCP), in which students below 16 year old and hailing from government and private schools would participate.

According to City Cricket Association (Multan), the trial for selection of players would be held on November 4.

The administration of all private and government schools had been instructed to inform intending students. The trials will be organized at Multan Cricket Ground, on 10 am. The intending candidate will bring B-Form for appearing in the trial.

The school Cricket Project will provide healthy recreation not only to students but it would also help offering opportunities to youngsters to demonstrate their potential.