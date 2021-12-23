UrduPoint.com

School Games Vital For Promoting Sports In Pakistan, Says Marriyyah Samin

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:56 PM

School games vital for promoting sports in Pakistan, says Marriyyah Samin

Frontier Model School for Girls Annual Sports Festival of Warsak Road concluded here on Thursday in which female students and teachers participated in various sports events

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Frontier Model School for Girls Annual Sports Festival of Warsak Road concluded here on Thursday in which female students and teachers participated in various sports events.

Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar and former national athlete Marriyyah Samin Jan was the chief guest on the occasion. The prizes were distributed among the position holders players.

Principal of the school and other personalities were also present. Mehad won the first position in basketball. Purple team won the trophy. Among them were Manahel, Jawariya, Hafsa, Laiba and Ayman. Kainat and Sabahat were included in the race. Yasira was first, Sarah was second and Fatima was third in the races.

In the sack race, Zainab came first, Amna came second and Madiha Imran came third. At the end of the day, prizes were distributed among the players.

Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar Marriyyah Samin Jan said,"it is very important for students to participate in sports.

" She said that the best competitions were organized at Frontier Model School and hoped that this trend would continue in future also.

"A healthy mind resides in a healthy body and urged the educational institution to give more importance to sports activities along with academics because such activities help in establishing a healthy nation, she said." She also underlined the importance of schools rule in bringing Pakistan sports again to the level it was in 70s, 80s and 90s where the country became world champions in four different Games like Hockey, Snooker, Squash and cricket.

She also appreciated the management of the school for giving due importance in involving the students in healthy sports activities.

She said that the present government was very keen in extending all-out support to develop international standard sports infrastructures in different educational institutions so that the students could avail much needed international facilities.

