School Olympics games from Nov 8

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The first-ever School Olympics games organized by Education Secretariat South Punjab would be started from November 8.

The school teams from 11 districts of the region would participate in hockey, football, volleyball, athletics and other sports competitions.

Additional Secretary Education Secretariat South Punjab, Atta-ul-Haq expressed these views while presiding over CEOs and DEOs meeting here on Friday.

He further said School Olympics would help to promote various games after successful school hockey league event.

He directed the education officials to finalize all arrangements regarding the event till Oct 30 by deputing DPI (Secondary) as focal person for boys and DPI (Elementary) for girls teams.

The briefing was given to Additional Secretary about teams for Olympics games and rules.