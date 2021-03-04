Yanghe Middle School is a township middle school in Longde County, Guyuan City of China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, which once had only two wooden baskets, one that was broken a decade ago

YINCHUAN, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Yanghe Middle School is a township middle school in Longde County, Guyuan City of China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, which once had only two wooden baskets, one that was broken a decade ago.

"At that time the playground was built on bare ground, and when the students played basketball or just did some exercise, they would be covered with dust," said Guo Lianhai, the principal who has been teaching at Yanghe Middle School for 25 years, adding that on rainy days, there would be pits full of water on the playground.

Since 2013, local government has allocated funds to build news sports facilities such as basketball courts, football fields, and a 200-meter circular track for the school, as well as mobile table tennis tables, and horizontal bars and parallel bars.

With these facilities, sports have become a characteristic of the rural school.

Guo said they not only continue promoting basketball, a sport that they have always ranked first among the Primary and secondary schools in the county, but also extend their support to sports including rope skipping and badminton.

"Almost every year some students will get a chance to take part in competitions held in other counties and cities," said Guo. "Sports strengthen the students' physique and also broaden their horizons."According to the regional education department, since 2013, the central and local governments have invested more than 1.2 billion Yuan to carry out key projects such as the renovation of sports fields in rural schools, thoroughly changing the sports environment for all rural primary and middle schools in Ningxia.