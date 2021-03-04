UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

School Sports Facilities Upgrades Lift Rural Students Quality Of Exercise In China's NW Ningxia

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:03 PM

School sports facilities upgrades lift rural students quality of exercise in China's NW Ningxia

Yanghe Middle School is a township middle school in Longde County, Guyuan City of China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, which once had only two wooden baskets, one that was broken a decade ago

YINCHUAN, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Yanghe Middle School is a township middle school in Longde County, Guyuan City of China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, which once had only two wooden baskets, one that was broken a decade ago.

"At that time the playground was built on bare ground, and when the students played basketball or just did some exercise, they would be covered with dust," said Guo Lianhai, the principal who has been teaching at Yanghe Middle School for 25 years, adding that on rainy days, there would be pits full of water on the playground.

Since 2013, local government has allocated funds to build news sports facilities such as basketball courts, football fields, and a 200-meter circular track for the school, as well as mobile table tennis tables, and horizontal bars and parallel bars.

With these facilities, sports have become a characteristic of the rural school.

Guo said they not only continue promoting basketball, a sport that they have always ranked first among the Primary and secondary schools in the county, but also extend their support to sports including rope skipping and badminton.

"Almost every year some students will get a chance to take part in competitions held in other counties and cities," said Guo. "Sports strengthen the students' physique and also broaden their horizons."According to the regional education department, since 2013, the central and local governments have invested more than 1.2 billion Yuan to carry out key projects such as the renovation of sports fields in rural schools, thoroughly changing the sports environment for all rural primary and middle schools in Ningxia.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Sports Education Water Mobile China Badminton All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Tents, Canvas, Tarpulin exports increases 48.95%

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.15 a barrel W ..

5 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Progress Achieved in South Sudan in 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Cup from March 23

4 minutes ago

IUB leading varsity in providing scholarships, VC ..

4 minutes ago

DC urges deptts to actively participate in plantat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.