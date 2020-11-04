UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schwartzman Edges Closer To Tour Finals Debut, Zverev Through In Paris

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:36 PM

Schwartzman edges closer to Tour Finals debut, Zverev through in Paris

Argentinian Diego Schwartzman moved within two wins of sealing a debut appearance at the ATP Tour Finals in London by beating Richard Gasquet to reach the Paris Masters third round on Wednesday, while Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev also progressed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Argentinian Diego Schwartzman moved within two wins of sealing a debut appearance at the ATP Tour Finals in London by beating Richard Gasquet to reach the Paris Masters third round on Wednesday, while Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev also progressed.

The 28-year-old Schwartzman was too strong for France's Gasquet, taking a 7-5, 6-3 victory, and will next face Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last 16 at Bercy Arena.

Schwartzman will secure the final spot at the season-ending tournament by reaching the semi-finals in Paris, but would qualify even if he fails to do so, as long as neither Pablo Carreno Busta, Milos Raonic or Stan Wawrinka win the title.

"I have it in my hands but I have to say that I'm watching the other matches," said the sixth seed.

"I want to be there so I'm doing my best on court." The Tour Finals get underway on November 15.

Schwartzman had never beaten Gasquet in three previous meetings, but the home player's first win since the US Open came in the opening round.

"Richard is such a player, he's always playing really good tennis," added Schwartzman. "I never beat him before so it was tough but I think I played a really good match." Schwartzman reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at last month's French Open after making his first Masters final in Rome.

US Open runner-up Zverev continued his excellent run of form by cruising past Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour.

The fourth-seeded German, who won back-to-back titles in Cologne last month, will face Adrian Mannarino in round three.

Zverev, who has won three Masters titles in his career, broke twice in each set to extend his winning streak to nine matches.

- Anderson retires injured - Third seed Medvedev reached the last 16 after Kevin Anderson retired injured from their encounter.

The Russian will next play Australia's Alex de Minaur, who beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-5, for a last-eight place.

South African Anderson quit when 5-2 down in an opening-set tie-break, with the tournament medical service saying the former US Open runner-up suffered a thigh injury.

The 24-year-old Medvedev is yet to reach an ATP final in 2020 after winning four titles and finishing runner-up five times last year.

But the world number five is set to gain ranking points in the French capital, after a second-round exit 12 months ago.

Raonic kept his slim Tour Finals hopes alive with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The Canadian, who lost the 2014 Bercy final to Novak Djokovic, plays 91st-ranked American Marcos Giron next.

Raonic's path through the draw has been made easier by early exits for seventh seed Matteo Berrettini and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Greek star Tsitsipas pulled out of the doubles event on Wednesday after saying he struggled with injury during his second-round loss to Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

Davidovich Fokina backed up his first-round win over former champion Karen Khachanov by easing past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4, while Mannarino beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets.

Later on Wednesday, top seed Rafael Nadal starts his bid to win the title for the first time when he takes on fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the second round.

Related Topics

Tennis Injured World Australia Russia France German London Paris Cologne Rome Anderson Japan Rafael Nadal November 2020 Event From Best Top Slim Court US Open

Recent Stories

Seha hosts Breastfeeding Week at select healthcare ..

7 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s Urban and Rural Development ..

22 minutes ago

Berlin calls for 'trust' in electoral process afte ..

40 seconds ago

Radio burst from within Milky Way may help solve c ..

42 seconds ago

Islamabad records highest daily rise in Covid-19 c ..

43 seconds ago

National institutions have a strong working relati ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.