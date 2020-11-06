Schwartzman left waiting for Tour Finals place after Medvedev loss

Third seed Daniil Medvedev thrashed Diego Schwartzman on Friday to reach the Paris Masters semi-finals, leaving the Argentinian facing a nervous wait to see if he will qualify for the ATP Tour Finals

Russian Medvedev raced to a 6-3, 6-1 win in just 64 minutes to set up a last-four clash with Milos Raonic, who saved two match points to beat in-form Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7).

Schwartzman will still book a Tour Finals debut in London if Pablo Carreno Busta, who faces Rafael Nadal later on Friday, fails to win the title at Bercy Arena.

Even if Carreno Busta is victorious this week he will still need to win next week's Sofia title to be sure of qualification.

"Since I won yesterday (Thursday) I'm just watching Pablo, because it's the only opponent I have right now," said Schwartzman.

"We were joking yesterday about the next tournament in Sofia, if he's going to play or if he's going to win this tournament.

"But, yeah, obviously I'm watching right now because I'm not anymore in the tournament, and today maybe I hope Rafa wins." Medvedev has now won all four of his matches against Schwartzman.

The world number five, whose seven ATP titles have all come on hard courts, broke Schwartzman's serve in the third game and did not let up.

Schwartzman never looked like mounting a comeback, winning just one of 28 points on Medvedev's first serve.

"I was doing everything bad today," admitted Schwartzman. "It can happen, but it's disappointing.

"I arrived to the match playing good tennis, playing really good weeks before here, and nothing. Was a disappointing match." The Tour Finals, being played in London for the last time before moving to Turin, get underway on November 15.

Canadian Raonic hammered 25 aces in a typically strong serving display, but had to battle back from the brink of defeat in a deciding-set tie-break against Humbert.

The 22-year-old Humbert was on an eight-match winning streak after triumphing in his last tournament in Antwerp.

But Raonic saved a match point on his opponent's serve after a remarkable 30-shot rally, before some big serves saw him over the finish line.

The former Wimbledon runner-up, who lost the 2014 Paris Masters final to Novak Djokovic, has been beaten in both of his previous meetings with Medvedev.

"It's going to be a tough one, he's been playing especially well this week," Raonic said. "I've just got to be sharp and take care of my serve."