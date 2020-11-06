UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schwartzman Left Waiting For Tour Finals Place After Medvedev Loss

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:27 PM

Schwartzman left waiting for Tour Finals place after Medvedev loss

Third seed Daniil Medvedev thrashed Diego Schwartzman on Friday to reach the Paris Masters semi-finals, leaving the Argentinian facing a nervous wait to see if he will qualify for the ATP Tour Finals

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Third seed Daniil Medvedev thrashed Diego Schwartzman on Friday to reach the Paris Masters semi-finals, leaving the Argentinian facing a nervous wait to see if he will qualify for the ATP Tour Finals.

Russian Medvedev raced to a 6-3, 6-1 win in just 64 minutes to set up a last-four clash with Milos Raonic, who saved two match points to beat in-form Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7).

Schwartzman will still book a Tour Finals debut in London if Pablo Carreno Busta, who faces Rafael Nadal later on Friday, fails to win the title at Bercy Arena.

Even if Carreno Busta is victorious this week he will still need to win next week's Sofia title to be sure of qualification.

"Since I won yesterday (Thursday) I'm just watching Pablo, because it's the only opponent I have right now," said Schwartzman.

"We were joking yesterday about the next tournament in Sofia, if he's going to play or if he's going to win this tournament.

"But, yeah, obviously I'm watching right now because I'm not anymore in the tournament, and today maybe I hope Rafa wins." Medvedev has now won all four of his matches against Schwartzman.

The world number five, whose seven ATP titles have all come on hard courts, broke Schwartzman's serve in the third game and did not let up.

Schwartzman never looked like mounting a comeback, winning just one of 28 points on Medvedev's first serve.

"I was doing everything bad today," admitted Schwartzman. "It can happen, but it's disappointing.

"I arrived to the match playing good tennis, playing really good weeks before here, and nothing. Was a disappointing match." The Tour Finals, being played in London for the last time before moving to Turin, get underway on November 15.

Canadian Raonic hammered 25 aces in a typically strong serving display, but had to battle back from the brink of defeat in a deciding-set tie-break against Humbert.

The 22-year-old Humbert was on an eight-match winning streak after triumphing in his last tournament in Antwerp.

But Raonic saved a match point on his opponent's serve after a remarkable 30-shot rally, before some big serves saw him over the finish line.

The former Wimbledon runner-up, who lost the 2014 Paris Masters final to Novak Djokovic, has been beaten in both of his previous meetings with Medvedev.

"It's going to be a tough one, he's been playing especially well this week," Raonic said. "I've just got to be sharp and take care of my serve."

Related Topics

Tennis World Sofia London Paris Turin Rafael Nadal November All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Sixteen-year-old El Salvador tennis player handed ..

4 minutes ago

Naat, Speech contests organized to mark Milad-un-N ..

8 minutes ago

PML-N distancing from Nawaz Sharif for using misle ..

8 minutes ago

Senior Russian, Italian Diplomats Discuss Situatio ..

8 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Prime Time Address on Friday Nigh ..

8 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned to protest propaganda aga ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.