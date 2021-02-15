UrduPoint.com
Schwarz Slaloms Past Pinturault For World Combined Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:22 PM

Schwarz slaloms past Pinturault for world combined gold

Marco Schwarz made it three from three for the Austrian men as he laid down a near-perfect slalom run to claim alpine combined gold at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Monday

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Marco Schwarz made it three from three for the Austrian men as he laid down a near-perfect slalom run to claim alpine combined gold at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Monday.

Schwarz clocked a combined total of 2min 05.86sec, finishing 0.04sec ahead of France's Alexis Pinturault, with Switzerland's Loic Meillard rounding out the podium (+1.12).

After Schwarz's teammate Vincent Kriechmayr won both the super-G and downhill in Cortina for a first speed double since 2005, a third gold for Austria looked like it might have been out of reach after the combined's opening super-G.

Pinturault, who won a surprise bronze in last week's super-G proper, posted the second fastest time in the opening run, with Schwarz 0.32sec down on the Frenchman.

Schwarz, however, nailed the fastest slalom run to pinch victory from the defending champion.

