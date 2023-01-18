SCO team wins 5th Ice Hockey Championship

Social Corporate Responsibility (SCO) team on Wednesday won the 5th season of Ice Hockey Championship at Altit Fort (Hunza) by beating the defending champion Serena Hotels

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Social Corporate Responsibility (SCO) team on Wednesday won the 5th season of Ice Hockey Championship at Altit Fort (Hunza) by beating the defending champion Serena Hotels.

The 5th season of Ice Hockey Championship was organized at freezing temperature of Hunza (-15 C), sponsored by SCO as the part of their social corporate responsibility, said a press release issued here.

The main objective of the festival to promote winter sports in Gilgit Baltistan and to attract tourism in the areas. The festival was also aimed to uplift of economic conditions of remote areas.

Players and youngster lauded the initiative, said such activities help boost their skills at international level. Cash prizes, trophies were also distributed among the winners.

SCO is a public sector organization working under Ministry of IT to develop, operate and maintain telecom services in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan which has developed massive IT & Telecom infrastructure including laying of over 4800 kilometer Optical Fiber Cable network across treacherous mountains.