UrduPoint.com

SCO Team Wins 5th Ice Hockey Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2023 | 10:54 PM

SCO team wins 5th Ice Hockey Championship

Social Corporate Responsibility (SCO) team on Wednesday won the 5th season of Ice Hockey Championship at Altit Fort (Hunza) by beating the defending champion Serena Hotels

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Social Corporate Responsibility (SCO) team on Wednesday won the 5th season of Ice Hockey Championship at Altit Fort (Hunza) by beating the defending champion Serena Hotels.

The 5th season of Ice Hockey Championship was organized at freezing temperature of Hunza (-15 C), sponsored by SCO as the part of their social corporate responsibility, said a press release issued here.

The main objective of the festival to promote winter sports in Gilgit Baltistan and to attract tourism in the areas. The festival was also aimed to uplift of economic conditions of remote areas.

Players and youngster lauded the initiative, said such activities help boost their skills at international level. Cash prizes, trophies were also distributed among the winners.

SCO is a public sector organization working under Ministry of IT to develop, operate and maintain telecom services in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan which has developed massive IT & Telecom infrastructure including laying of over 4800 kilometer Optical Fiber Cable network across treacherous mountains.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

US Producer Prices Down Most Since 2020, Proving W ..

US Producer Prices Down Most Since 2020, Proving Weight of Fed Interest Rate Hik ..

1 minute ago
 Virtual Currency Exchange Bitzlato Identified As M ..

Virtual Currency Exchange Bitzlato Identified As Major Money Laundering Concern ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany Ready to Help Ukraine Probe Helicopter Cra ..

Germany Ready to Help Ukraine Probe Helicopter Crash - Interior Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam meet Punjab Chief Minist ..

Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam meet Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

2 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Manto observed

Death anniversary of Manto observed

5 minutes ago
 PPP, PTI workers clash over controversies involvin ..

PPP, PTI workers clash over controversies involving results of LG polls

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.